Data Breach Unveils Secrets of Unreleased iPhone 18 Pro

India is probing a significant data breach at Tata Electronics, which revealed sensitive documents related to Apple's unopened iPhone 18 Pro. According to the IT Secretary, the country's Computer Emergency Response Team has been alerted to the situation, marking the government's first official acknowledgment of the incident.

The breach reportedly saw a ransomware group upload files, including component and supplier lists and images of the upcoming iPhone model, to the dark web. This has raised concerns over the confidentiality of Apple's global supply chain network, known for its stringent oversight and secrecy, as reported by Reuters.

With the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max expected to launch in September, Apple faces additional pressure as the leak reveals proprietary component manufacturing details normally kept private. Tata Electronics has enlisted a global consultant to conduct a forensic audit, amid reports that documents from Tesla, Qualcomm, and TSMC were also compromised in the breach.