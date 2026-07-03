Data Breach Unveils Secrets of Unreleased iPhone 18 Pro

India is investigating a data breach at Tata Electronics that exposed sensitive information about Apple's unreleased iPhone 18 Pro. The breach, involving ransomware, leaked crucial supplier details on the dark web, potentially impacting Apple's carefully managed supply chain as well as other major tech companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India Is Investigating A Data Breach At Tata Electronics That Exposed Documents Linked To Apples Unreleased Iphone Pro | Updated: 03-07-2026 14:49 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 14:49 IST
Data Breach Unveils Secrets of Unreleased iPhone 18 Pro

India is probing a significant data breach at Tata Electronics, which revealed sensitive documents related to Apple's unopened iPhone 18 Pro. According to the IT Secretary, the country's Computer Emergency Response Team has been alerted to the situation, marking the government's first official acknowledgment of the incident.

The breach reportedly saw a ransomware group upload files, including component and supplier lists and images of the upcoming iPhone model, to the dark web. This has raised concerns over the confidentiality of Apple's global supply chain network, known for its stringent oversight and secrecy, as reported by Reuters.

With the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max expected to launch in September, Apple faces additional pressure as the leak reveals proprietary component manufacturing details normally kept private. Tata Electronics has enlisted a global consultant to conduct a forensic audit, amid reports that documents from Tesla, Qualcomm, and TSMC were also compromised in the breach.

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