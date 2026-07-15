Revolutionizing African E-commerce: Online Shopping without Borders

E-commerce is transforming shopping in Africa, with companies like Afrety enabling online purchases from global brands despite logistical hurdles. Utilizing technology, firms overcome a lack of traditional banking and street addresses. Mobile money is key, and giants like Aramex, Amazon, and Jumia are entering and expanding in the market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 19:14 IST
Revolutionizing African E-commerce: Online Shopping without Borders
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  • Country:
  • Africa

The e-commerce landscape in Africa is undergoing a transformation as shoppers increasingly purchase from global brands like Amazon and Walmart, despite obstacles such as limited physical presence and lack of traditional banking infrastructure.

Companies like Senegalese startup Afrety have capitalized on technology to provide solutions, enabling customers to buy products from the U.S., Europe, and China and have them delivered directly to their doorsteps, even without traditional addresses or bank cards. Mobile money plays a crucial role in this development.

Moreover, international giants, including Aramex and Amazon, are expanding their presence in Africa. With the use of intermediaries and innovative logistics, e-commerce is set to grow further, with companies aiming to increase revenue significantly by 2030. Despite these advances, economic disparities and infrastructural challenges remain hurdles to wider adoption.

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