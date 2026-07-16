HMD Vibe2 5G Review: Budget-Friendly Phone with Impressive Features

The HMD Vibe2 5G sets itself apart in the budget phone market with notable features such as 5G compatibility, a clean stock Android experience, and no bloatware. Priced from Rs 12,999, it promises excellent battery life, a quality display, and a functional camera setup, making it a standout choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 10:58 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 10:58 IST
HMD Vibe2 5G Review: Budget-Friendly Phone with Impressive Features
Representative Image (Image courtesy: HMD). Image Credit: ANI

The quest for a reliable smartphone within the budget range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 often leads to compromises. However, the recently launched HMD Vibe2 5G promises to break this trend with impressive features at a starting price of Rs 12,999.

The Vibe2 5G comes with a sleek design, boasting a matte-finish back and durable build with an IP64 rating. It supports 5G on dual SIMs and features a dedicated microSD card slot, a rarity in its price bracket.

Equipped with a 6.75-inch HD+ IPS LCD display and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, the phone offers an excellent viewing experience. With a stock Android interface and no bloatware, it ensures a clean user experience. Powered by a Unisoc T8200 processor, it smoothly handles everyday tasks and moderate gaming. The 50MP dual camera setup delivers satisfactory results, while the 6000mAh battery ensures up to two days of usage, making it a value-for-money offering.

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