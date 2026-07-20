Moonshot AI Hits Pause: The Kimi K3 Model Overwhelms Capacity Amid IPO Buzz

Chinese startup Moonshot AI has temporarily halted new subscriptions for its latest Kimi K3 model, citing overwhelming demand that has stretched its capabilities to the limit. This comes as the company navigates crucial stages in its pursuit of fresh funding and a planned Hong Kong stock market debut.

Insiders reveal that Moonshot is restructuring its offshore holdings in preparation for a potential initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong. For this strategic move, the company has involved top financial advisers such as Goldman Sachs and China International Capital Corp to explore its options.

Founded by AI expert Yang Zhilin, Moonshot, one of China's most promising AI entities, is experiencing a surge in interest. The startup secured over $5.5 billion in funds and is seeking further investment as Kimi K3 sets benchmarks with its unprecedented parameters, challenging U.S. counterparts.