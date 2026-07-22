Intellectual Espionage: China's AI Leap Sparks Global Concern

China's Moonshot AI allegedly utilized Anthropic's AI model, Fable, for its new K3 release. Reports indicate the acquisition of Nvidia AI chips to advance their technology. This act highlights the fast progress of China's AI capabilities, provoking concerns over potential intellectual property theft from U.S. companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 21:34 IST
Intellectual Espionage: China's AI Leap Sparks Global Concern
  • Country:
  • United States

China's Moonshot AI has come under scrutiny for allegedly appropriating technology from Anthropic's advanced AI model, Fable, for its recent K3 release. This has raised serious concerns among U.S. tech officials about intellectual property theft and unfair technological competition.

Michael Kratsios, a top White House tech official, stated that Moonshot AI used information from Anthropic’s Fable to develop its K3 model. He also revealed that the company acquired Nvidia’s AI chips and utilized them in Thailand, potentially violating U.S. export controls.

This controversy comes at a time when Chinese AI capabilities are rapidly expanding, particularly highlighted by the introduction of Moonshot’s Kimi K3, a massive 2.8 trillion-parameter AI model. This development underscores the intensifying global race in AI technology.

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