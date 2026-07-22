China's Moonshot AI: A Controversial Leap in Technology

China's Moonshot AI is accused of appropriating technology from Anthropic's Fable model to develop its K3 AI system. This follows a push by the U.S. to highlight alleged intellectual property theft by Chinese firms. Moonshot's K3 model, boasting impressive capabilities, highlights China's rapid progress in AI technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 20:35 IST
China's Moonshot AI: A Controversial Leap in Technology
  • Country:
  • United States

China's AI industry faces allegations of intellectual property infringement as Moonshot AI reportedly used Anthropic's advanced Fable model to create its recent K3 release. The incident has caught the attention of top U.S. officials, deepening tensions over technological competition.

Michael Kratsios, a senior White House technology adviser, condemned the move, characterizing it as 'unacceptable' tactics aimed at undermining American research. The U.S. State Department has been vocally concerned about Chinese firms engaging in widespread intellectual property theft.

This controversy surfaces amid earlier actions by the U.S. government to restrict Anthropic’s Fable model over security issues. Meanwhile, Moonshot's new K3 model signals China’s quick advancements, showcasing one of the world's largest AI systems as they edge closer to U.S. technological benchmarks.

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