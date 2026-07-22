Moonshot AI's K3 Release: A Technological Tussle
China's Moonshot AI has utilized Anthropic's advanced AI model, Fable, in the creation of its latest K3 release. Michael Kratsios, a leading tech official from the White House, criticized the activities aimed at illicitly acquiring U.S. technology and disrupting American research.
- Country:
- United States
China's Moonshot AI has integrated Anthropic's state-of-the-art AI model, Fable, to develop its new K3 release, according to a statement by top White House technology official Michael Kratsios on Wednesday.
Kratsios condemned the covert industrial activities aimed at appropriating proprietary U.S. technology as a threat to American scientific efforts.
He expressed that this large-scale intellectual property theft undermines U.S. research advancements and is utterly unacceptable to the U.S. administration.