Moonshot AI's K3 Release: A Technological Tussle

China's Moonshot AI has utilized Anthropic's advanced AI model, Fable, in the creation of its latest K3 release. Michael Kratsios, a leading tech official from the White House, criticized the activities aimed at illicitly acquiring U.S. technology and disrupting American research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 20:06 IST
Moonshot AI's K3 Release: A Technological Tussle
  • Country:
  • United States

China's Moonshot AI has integrated Anthropic's state-of-the-art AI model, Fable, to develop its new K3 release, according to a statement by top White House technology official Michael Kratsios on Wednesday.

Kratsios condemned the covert industrial activities aimed at appropriating proprietary U.S. technology as a threat to American scientific efforts.

He expressed that this large-scale intellectual property theft undermines U.S. research advancements and is utterly unacceptable to the U.S. administration.

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