Moonshot AI's K3 Release: A Technological Tussle

China's Moonshot AI has integrated Anthropic's state-of-the-art AI model, Fable, to develop its new K3 release, according to a statement by top White House technology official Michael Kratsios on Wednesday.

Kratsios condemned the covert industrial activities aimed at appropriating proprietary U.S. technology as a threat to American scientific efforts.

He expressed that this large-scale intellectual property theft undermines U.S. research advancements and is utterly unacceptable to the U.S. administration.