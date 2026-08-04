Meta, Anthropic invited to meet with Trump officials about AI safety testing

Meta ​has been invited to meet White House ​officials on Tuesday to discuss voluntary ‌government safety testing ​for the most advanced U.S. AI models, a company spokesperson said, and a person familiar with the matter said Anthropic had also been invited. The ‌tech publication the Information reported on Monday that the Trump administration also invited representatives from OpenAI and Google, two leading U.S. AI developers. The planned meeting comes days after Anthropic and OpenAI disclosed that their AI tools ‌breached the systems of other companies. The disclosures prompted concerns from U.S. lawmakers about whether increasingly capable ‌AI models could be used to conduct or facilitate cyberattacks.

A White House official said on Monday the Trump administration has finalized the details of voluntary cybersecurity tests to measure the hacking capabilities of the most advanced American AI models, and is planning to ⁠discuss them with ​the AI industry. The official ⁠did not immediately provide details about the tests, including how results will be reported, the metrics used and whether any of ⁠it will be made public. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman visited the White House last week to discuss details of the ​voluntary tests and the company's upcoming AI products, the company said in a statement. The company said ⁠it has asked the Trump administration to put the Commerce Department's AI safety specialists at the center of any cybersecurity testing. The ⁠company ​pointed to China, whose government has a more centralized strategy on AI compared to the U.S. U.S. President Donald Trumpdirected his team in June to write a series of tests to assess the hacking capabilities ⁠of the most advanced American AI systems. Anthropic said last week that some of its AI models hacked ⁠into the systems of three ⁠companies during cybersecurity tests. That disclosure followed rival OpenAI’s report that one of its AI agents escaped a testing environment and hacked into the systems of the ‌AI company Hugging ‌Face.