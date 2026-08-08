Meta's Record Penalty: A Social Media Turning Point

A New Mexico state court has imposed a hefty $942 million fine on Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, requiring them to overhaul their youth protection measures. The ruling is a landmark decision amid growing litigation across the U.S. concerning social media's impact on young users.

Judge Bryan Biedscheid's decision mandates Meta to undertake strong age verification methods, limit social media usage for those under 18 to 90 hours monthly, and halt notifications during night-time and school hours. Parents will need to approve the visibility of 'likes' on their child's posts. Several requested changes from New Mexico were not enforced, including algorithm adjustments.

The case highlighted the potential dangers of social media platforms, accusing Meta of creating an environment unsafe for youth. The judgement may serve as a precedent for similar lawsuits across other states, as acknowledged by New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez, drawing attention to the broader implications for tech companies and their responsibility towards young users.