Zuckerberg's Call for Open-Source AI: A Race Against Chinese Rivals

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg urges the U.S. to lower barriers for open-source AI models to compete with Chinese counterparts. Launching the new Muse Glimmer model, Meta aims to cater to on-device AI demand, emphasizing the cost-effectiveness and flexibility of open-weight over closed models as it repositions itself in the AI race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 15:44 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 15:44 IST
Zuckerberg's Call for Open-Source AI: A Race Against Chinese Rivals
Meta
  • Country:
  • United States

Meta has unveiled a new open-weight AI model, Muse Glimmer, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg advocating for reduced U.S. restrictions on such technologies to rival Chinese innovation.

The model emphasizes efficiency, designed for agentic tasks, and is aimed at consumer markets due to its ability to run on everyday devices with a single graphics card.

Amidst the competition with closed-source frontrunners like OpenAI, Zuckerberg insists on policy revisions to enhance the U.S. leadership in open-weight AI, spotlighting cybersecurity benefits and international disparities.

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