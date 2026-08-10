Zuckerberg's Call for Open-Source AI: A Race Against Chinese Rivals

Meta has unveiled a new open-weight AI model, Muse Glimmer, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg advocating for reduced U.S. restrictions on such technologies to rival Chinese innovation.

The model emphasizes efficiency, designed for agentic tasks, and is aimed at consumer markets due to its ability to run on everyday devices with a single graphics card.

Amidst the competition with closed-source frontrunners like OpenAI, Zuckerberg insists on policy revisions to enhance the U.S. leadership in open-weight AI, spotlighting cybersecurity benefits and international disparities.