South Korea Unveils Ambitious 'Seven Major SEED' Tech Strategy

South Korea unveiled a bold technological strategy on Wednesday, focusing on seven pivotal projects that encompass nuclear energy, quantum computing, space exploration, and biotechnology, as the nation seeks fresh avenues for economic growth beyond semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

Dubbed the 'Seven Major SEED' initiative, the strategy was announced during a Blue House meeting presided over by President Lee Jae Myung. The initiative includes aims such as the commercial deployment of homegrown small modular reactors by 2035 and a moon landing by 2030. By 2029, South Korea plans to develop a domestic 100-qubit quantum computer and aims to commercialize brain-computer interface products by 2035.

As global competition in new technology fields intensifies, South Korea is looking to fortify its position by preparing for slower economic growth. According to Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon, the country aspires to be unrivaled within the next 10 to 20 years by nurturing these developmental 'seeds.'