Navigating the Financial Tides: The AI Debt Dilemma

Investors are increasingly wary as U.S. hyperscalers accumulate significant debt to finance AI growth, leading to a surge in hedging activities. The expansion of credit default swap (CDS) spreads reflects concerns over possible credit risks, though an actual default remains improbable.

The thin and illiquid nature of CDS markets is contributing to heightened anxiety, with recent data showing substantial increases in bond issuance for major tech companies like Oracle, whose debt and CDS spreads are notably widening.

However, experts suggest that the risk of a major credit event is still distant, as these companies have historically met their debt obligations, despite current financial pressures and predictions of negative cash flow in the short term.