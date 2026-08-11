Wall Street Volatility: Tech Losses and Middle East Deals Influence Markets

On Tuesday, Wall Street's indexes fell due to tech stock losses and investor reactions to potential Middle East deals. Energy stocks rose amid Iran-U.S. talks, while financials and cyclicals also gained. Inflation data is eagerly anticipated as markets debate future interest rates. Rising energy costs and AI investments shape market trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 22:26 IST
Wall Street Volatility: Tech Losses and Middle East Deals Influence Markets
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Wall Street experienced a dip on Tuesday as the main indexes declined. This downturn was primarily influenced by losses within the tech sector, overshadowing hopes tied to potential Middle East diplomatic agreements.

The S&P 500's energy sector posted a 1.1% gain, driven by iran-u.s. negotiations and high churn in Brent Crude futures, while financials and industrial sectors also made modest gains. Conversely, Alphabet's decline weighed heavily on communication services, significantly impacting Nasdaq.

As inflation figures loom, the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions remain uncertain, creating unease among market traders. Despite this, strong earnings reports continue to boost certain stocks, like Jabil, while rising energy prices pose inflation challenges globally.

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