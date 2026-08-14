Global Mega Hack: Cl0p Group's Cyber Heist Targets Philips, Shell, and More

A notorious hacking group named Cl0p claims to have breached nearly 50 companies, including Philips and Shell, by exploiting software vulnerabilities. The attack highlights flaws in PTC Windchill and FlexPLM products. Companies are investigating, but have yet to confirm any data breaches. Ransom-ISAC has issued alerts about these cyber threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 03:01 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 03:01 IST
Global Mega Hack: Cl0p Group's Cyber Heist Targets Philips, Shell, and More
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A notorious hacking group, Cl0p, has claimed responsibility for breaching close to 50 companies worldwide, including major players like Philips, Shell, Fiserv, and GE. The group, known for exploiting software vulnerabilities en masse, boasted of their alleged exploits on their website.

Philips responded to the targeted cyber-attack, identifying and containing an attempt to compromise a server associated with internal data. The impact on customer environments remains unverified. Shell confirmed awareness of a potential incident, while Fiserv's comprehensive review found no evidence of customer data compromise. GE has yet to issue a comment.

The Ransom-ISAC group issued a warning that Cl0p was exploiting vulnerabilities in PTC software, used in engineering and manufacturing. This was followed by security advisories from PTC, urging customers to patch these vulnerabilities. Experts label Cl0p as professional data extortionists, focusing on zero-day vulnerabilities in software packages rather than specific companies.

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