Cl0p Targets Philips and Shell: Major Data Breach Uncovered

Philips and Shell, giants in their respective industries, have come under the cyber spotlight after a hacking group, Cl0p, claimed responsibility for targeting them. According to a statement on Cl0p's website, the attack, first reported by Dutch media, involved large-scale data theft. The hackers assertively listed major corporations on their site, including Philips and Shell, and allege the theft of 89 gigabytes of data from Shell, comprising engineering drawings and project plans.

Philips promptly addressed the threat, stating it managed to identify and contain the breach related to one of its enterprise servers. The company assured that the incident does not affect customer environments or data. Meanwhile, Shell confirmed it is proactive in investigating what it termed a "possible incident," as it collaborates closely with security teams and experts.

The group Cl0p, recognized for exploiting vulnerabilities in file transfer systems, claims to have stolen 13.5 gigabytes of data from Philips. The cyber attackers have yet to release evidence of their loot, nor have they engaged with the media’s attempt to reach them for comments. So far, neither Shell nor Philips has confirmed any data extraction on their end.