Apple Revises Data Rules Amid Competition Concerns

Apple has announced changes to its policies concerning the use of personal data by app developers for targeted advertising on iPhones and iPads. This decision follows a lengthy investigation conducted by Germany's competition authority.

The Federal Cartel Office's inquiry concluded that Apple's App Tracking Transparency framework might have provided its own applications with more advantageous consent options compared to third-party developers, raising issues over potential breaches of competition regulations.

This move marks the end of a prolonged examination into Apple's data practices, aiming to ensure fair competition across all applications on its platforms.