Apple Revises Data Rules Amid Competition Concerns

Apple is set to alter rules on how app developers can use personal data for advertising on its devices, following a German investigation. The probe revealed Apple's App Tracking Transparency framework might have favored its own apps over third-party ones, potentially violating competition laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 15:46 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 15:46 IST
Apple Revises Data Rules Amid Competition Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Apple has announced changes to its policies concerning the use of personal data by app developers for targeted advertising on iPhones and iPads. This decision follows a lengthy investigation conducted by Germany's competition authority.

The Federal Cartel Office's inquiry concluded that Apple's App Tracking Transparency framework might have provided its own applications with more advantageous consent options compared to third-party developers, raising issues over potential breaches of competition regulations.

This move marks the end of a prolonged examination into Apple's data practices, aiming to ensure fair competition across all applications on its platforms.

TRENDING

1
Rising Crude Prices Keep Indian Markets in the Red

Rising Crude Prices Keep Indian Markets in the Red

Global
2
Trump's Firm Stance: No Nuclear Weapons for Iran

Trump's Firm Stance: No Nuclear Weapons for Iran

Global
3
Tremors and Tragedy: Earthquake Shakes Eastern Indonesia Amidst Independence Celebrations

Tremors and Tragedy: Earthquake Shakes Eastern Indonesia Amidst Independence...

Global
4
Euro Zone Bonds Surge Amid Middle East Tensions

Euro Zone Bonds Surge Amid Middle East Tensions

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Incremental Innovation Could Be Africa’s Most Powerful Job Creator

How Instant Payments Put Wage Inequality on the Back Foot

From Digital Trade to Local Jobs: OECD Reveals How Services Growth Is Reshaping Labour Markets

OECD Urges Smarter Tree-Farming Policies to Boost Climate Resilience and Rural Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026