Einride AB Soars with Massive Tesla Truck Deal

In a significant move, Einride AB has projected that its revenue growth rate will more than double in the latter half of this year.

The Swedish freight technology firm made waves by sealing a deal to expand its fleet with 500 Tesla Semi trucks. This strategic acquisition has already boosted the company's shares by 15% in premarket trading on Tuesday.

The announcement coincides with Einride's first financial results disclosure since it went public this June, marking a period of aggressive expansion and market confidence.