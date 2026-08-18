Einride AB Soars with Massive Tesla Truck Deal

Einride AB anticipates doubling its revenue growth in the year's second half. The company announced acquiring 500 Tesla Semi trucks, which led to a 15% increase in its share value during premarket trading. This announcement coincides with its first public results since its IPO in June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 16:51 IST
Einride AB Soars with Massive Tesla Truck Deal

In a significant move, Einride AB has projected that its revenue growth rate will more than double in the latter half of this year.

The Swedish freight technology firm made waves by sealing a deal to expand its fleet with 500 Tesla Semi trucks. This strategic acquisition has already boosted the company's shares by 15% in premarket trading on Tuesday.

The announcement coincides with Einride's first financial results disclosure since it went public this June, marking a period of aggressive expansion and market confidence.

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