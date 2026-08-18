Einride's Massive Rollout: 500 Tesla Trucks Set to Revolutionize Freight

In a groundbreaking move, Einride AB announced its ambitious plan to integrate 500 Tesla trucks into its North American operations, positioning itself at the forefront of freight innovation.

The Sweden-based company aims to kick off this large-scale deployment in September 2026, fundamentally reshaping transport dynamics with a focus on sustainability.

Serving high-profile clients like Amazon, the expansion targets key freight corridors in California, Texas, New Jersey, Illinois, and Georgia, significantly increasing Einride’s electric vehicle fleet.