Stoke Space Secures $1 Billion to Propel Satellite Launch Ambitions

Stoke Space, a U.S. rocket launch startup, has secured $1 billion in funding to develop a larger rocket, Nova Block 2, aimed at meeting the growing demand for satellite constellation replenishment. The investment, valuing the company at $10 billion, accelerates the development of its fully reusable launch systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 18:30 IST
Stoke Space Secures $1 Billion to Propel Satellite Launch Ambitions

Stoke Space, a budding player in the U.S. rocket launch sector, has secured a substantial $1 billion in its latest funding round to further its ambitions of expanding satellite launch services. The investment, spearheaded by Point72 Ventures and Spark Capital, elevates the company's value to approximately $10 billion.

With a total of $2.3 billion now raised since its inception in 2020, Stoke Space plans to accelerate development of its Nova Pathfinder rocket, slated for a 2027 debut. CEO Andy Lapsa announced that funds would also go towards the larger Nova Block 2 rocket, aimed at exceeding Pathfinder's capabilities to meet rising market demands.

The Pathfinder's current mission schedule is booked for the upcoming years, with discussions already underway for the Block 2 model. With the global launch market booming, Stoke Space is strategically advancing its reusable rockets, aligning with competitors like SpaceX and Rocket Lab in reducing space access costs.

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