Micron's Unprecedented Bonuses Amidst Union Disputes in Taiwan

Micron Technology announced substantial bonuses for its direct labor employees in Taiwan after an exceptional fiscal year. The announcement comes amidst potential strike actions from unions. Despite the bonus incentives, mediation between Micron and the Taoyuan union continues, aiming to avoid a crisis similar to that faced by competitor Samsung.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 09:33 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 09:33 IST
Micron's Unprecedented Bonuses Amidst Union Disputes in Taiwan
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Micron Technology revealed that its employees in Taiwan will receive bonuses ranging from 35 to 68 months' pay for fiscal 2026. This generous payout follows an extraordinary year for the U.S. chipmaker.

The announcement came as unions, covering a significant portion of Micron's Taiwan workforce, signaled potential strike actions. Nevertheless, the bonuses, including a T$1 million cash bonus for eligible employees, showcase the company's strong performance.

Ongoing negotiations between Micron and the Taoyuan union aim to avert strike actions similar to those faced by Samsung earlier, emphasizing the importance of maintaining stability in the technology sector.

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