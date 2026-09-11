Micron's Unprecedented Bonuses Amidst Union Disputes in Taiwan

Micron Technology revealed that its employees in Taiwan will receive bonuses ranging from 35 to 68 months' pay for fiscal 2026. This generous payout follows an extraordinary year for the U.S. chipmaker.

The announcement came as unions, covering a significant portion of Micron's Taiwan workforce, signaled potential strike actions. Nevertheless, the bonuses, including a T$1 million cash bonus for eligible employees, showcase the company's strong performance.

Ongoing negotiations between Micron and the Taoyuan union aim to avert strike actions similar to those faced by Samsung earlier, emphasizing the importance of maintaining stability in the technology sector.