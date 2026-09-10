Transition or Security? Households Confront the Trade-Offs of Clean Energy

Household decarbonization is becoming harder to sustain when cleaner heating also means greater dependence on electricity, higher upfront costs, or fewer backup options. The tension is especially visible where families face rising energy bills, uncertain regulation and growing concern about supply disruptions.

Research from Poland captures this conflict in practical terms."Between Energy Security and Environmental Protection: The Dilemmas Faced by Households in the Context of an Emerging Energy Crisis," published in Energies by Mariusz Dacko, Tomasz Wojewodzic, Paweł Nicia and Paweł Zadrożny of the University of Agriculture in Krakow, examines how households balance environmental objectives with energy security, costs and resilience.

Researchers surveyed representatives of 508 households across five municipalities in southern Poland and supplemented the quantitative findings with 18 in-depth interviews involving local government representatives. Poland provides a particularly revealing example because households are navigating fossil-fuel dependence, changing climate rules, price uncertainty and growing concern about disruptions to energy supply.

The study shows that households can support cleaner energy while still resisting policies that appear to reduce autonomy, affordability or the ability to keep homes warm during a crisis.

Energy security increasingly means having options

The Polish research suggests consumers may define household energy security more personally: as control over heating, the ability to choose between energy sources and confidence that basic needs can still be met during disruption.

Some 84% of surveyed households believed homes should be prepared for electricity outages or gas-supply interruptions. Yet only 31% reported being able to heat their homes for several days without gas or electricity, while roughly two-thirds said they could not. The researchers identify a pronounced gap between awareness of vulnerability and actual preparedness.

Nearly 69% supported retaining a solid-fuel boiler as an emergency heat source, regardless of its class. Interviews with municipal officials suggested some residents considered older heating equipment a form of insurance against outages, infrastructure failures or uncertain energy supplies rather than simply a preferred everyday source of heat.

Replacing a fossil-fuel system with a cleaner technology may look like progress from an emissions perspective, but households can perceive the same change as a loss of redundancy if it increases dependence on a single network or energy carrier. Decarbonization strategies may therefore need to address resilience alongside efficiency.

Affordability can determine how households judge climate policy

Energy transitions are also financial transitions. Households must consider capital costs, future fuel prices, maintenance expenses and the risk that regulations will alter the economics of technologies before investments have paid for themselves.

Half of respondents in the Polish sample described heating-season energy expenditure as a high or very high financial burden. Among households favouring retention of solid-fuel boilers, 55% reported a high or very high burden, compared with 34% among respondents opposed to keeping such equipment.

Household finances further shaped this vulnerability. Around three-quarters of surveyed households reported monthly income of no more than PLN 5,000 per household member, while 26% said they were unable to save. Limited financial reserves can make even environmentally desirable investments difficult when households are uncertain about future prices or regulation.

Europe's upcoming ETS2 carbon-pricing system illustrates how these concerns can influence public acceptance. Among surveyed households reporting high or very high energy-cost burdens, 74% regarded ETS2 as a potential threat to household finances. Resistance therefore appears linked not only to attitudes toward climate objectives but also to fears about the capacity to absorb additional costs.

Policy uncertainty can become a transition risk of its own

Technology choices depend heavily on expectations. Heating systems are long-lived assets, meaning households often make investments based on assumptions about regulations, subsidies and energy prices stretching many years into the future.

The Polish experience with natural gas demonstrates the consequences when those expectations change. Municipal officials reported that gas had previously been promoted and subsidized as a cleaner alternative to outdated solid-fuel systems, only for households later to face reduced support, prospective ETS2 costs and discussion of further restrictions.

Such shifts can create more than financial frustration. Interviewees indicated that changing policy signals undermined confidence in public institutions and weakened the credibility of local advisers who had previously encouraged residents to invest in gas heating.

The lesson extends well beyond one country or one fuel. Governments asking households to undertake costly transitions need sufficiently predictable policy pathways. Frequent reversals can encourage consumers to delay investment, retain older systems or hedge their choices against future regulatory change.

Decarbonization may need to strengthen resilience rather than replace it

The research does not argue for preserving high-emission heating technologies indefinitely. Its stronger implication is that cleaner energy systems must eventually perform the security functions households currently associate with older technologies.

The authors advocate integrated approaches combining energy efficiency, affordability, storage and alternative means of maintaining heat during disruptions. Modernization, under this logic, should not simply replace one appliance with another but reduce household vulnerability to both high prices and interruptions in supply.

Such thinking could reshape energy-transition programmes in many settings. Building renovation, distributed generation, storage, lower energy demand and resilient backup arrangements can be considered as parts of the same household system rather than treated as separate policy objectives.

Europe provides a concrete policy laboratory for this approach through mechanisms such as building-renovation programmes and the Social Climate Fund. The Polish study argues that such instruments should be assessed not only by their emissions reductions or cost savings but also by whether they strengthen households' capacity to cope with energy disruption.

The authors acknowledge some limitations to their work. The survey relied on voluntary, non-probability participation in only five municipalities, meaning the findings cannot represent all Polish households, let alone households elsewhere. People already concerned about energy issues or experiencing financial difficulties may also have been more likely to participate.

Nonetheless, the research identifies a broader question confronting energy transitions everywhere: how can governments decarbonize household energy without making people feel less secure? Climate targets may be national or global, but heating decisions are made inside individual homes, where reliability and affordability can outweigh distant environmental benefits.