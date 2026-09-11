Coco Gauff's Open Journey: Reflections and Resolve

Despite a valiant effort, Coco Gauff’s bid for the U.S. Open title ended with a defeat against Elena Rybakina, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. However, the American tennis player leaves New York with her morale boosted, believing that her recent game improvements are beginning to yield positive results.

At just 22, Gauff expressed confidence in her ability to adapt quickly, citing a challenging quarter-final match as a momentary setback. Nonetheless, her resolve remains strong as she looks forward to developing her skills over the next few years, targeting more titles and further growth.

Rybakina's upcoming rise to world number one underscores the competitive level of the match. While Gauff reflected on her summer achievements, she remains focused on consistent performance and maximizing opportunities to secure future victories, aiming to grow her influence in the tennis world.