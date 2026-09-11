South Korea Hosts Pivotal Summit with Central Asian Leaders

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will meet with leaders from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan in Seoul on September 16. The event aims to foster cooperation between South Korea and these Central Asian nations, as reported by South Korean media through the president's office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 10:34 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 10:34 IST
South Korea Hosts Pivotal Summit with Central Asian Leaders
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South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is set to host a significant summit in Seoul, as announced by his office. Scheduled for September 16, the meeting will bring together leaders from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

The summit will provide a platform for these nations to discuss avenues for enhanced cooperation with South Korea. Key topics are expected to include economic collaboration and diplomatic ties.

South Korean media reports emphasize the strategic importance of these discussions, aimed at strengthening relationships with Central Asian countries.

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