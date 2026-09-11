U.S. Boosts Africell with $100 Million Loan to Counter Huawei in Africa

The Trump administration is providing a $100 million loan to Africell, an American-owned telecom in Africa, to counter Huawei's influence. The funding aims to integrate U.S. and allied technology into Africell's network. This move aligns with the broader 'clean network' initiative to avoid Chinese telecom solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 20:58 IST
U.S. Boosts Africell with $100 Million Loan to Counter Huawei in Africa

The Trump administration is lending $100 million to Africell, Africa's sole American-owned telecom firm, as part of a strategy to counter Huawei's growing presence on the continent. This loan comes from the Export-Import Bank and is intended to help Africell enhance its network with technology from the U.S. and its allies.

Ziad Dalloul, CEO of Africell, expressed satisfaction over the collaboration with EXIM, emphasizing the importance of secure communications infrastructure. While Huawei has not commented on the matter, the Chinese embassy highlighted that Chinese investments have been positively received in Africa and criticized the U.S.'s approach to the region.

This loan is a component of Washington's ongoing efforts to replace Huawei technology with alternatives seen as more trustworthy. The U.S. has been pushing its 'clean network' initiative to phase out Chinese telecom equipment, citing cybersecurity concerns. Africell, already utilizing U.S. technology, serves millions across Angola, Gambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Sierra Leone.

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