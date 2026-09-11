Celine Dion's Triumphant Return: Paris Residency Marks Her Comeback

Celine Dion has staged a triumphant comeback, launching her sold-out Paris residency with her first full concert in six years. The Canadian singer, a leading figure in the global music scene, had been sidelined due to stiff person's syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that caused muscle stiffness and spasms.

During the residency, Dion will perform 26 concerts over the next eight months. Her fans, drawn from across the globe, have eagerly anticipated her return. Many gathered outside her Paris hotel, hoping to catch a glimpse of the star, who had only made a brief public appearance at the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony.

Paris has embraced the singer's return, with themed decorations at a local metro station and a pop-up merchandise store at Galeries Lafayette. The Paris City Hall plans a giant karaoke event, celebrating Dion's iconic status and musical legacy.