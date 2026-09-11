New Delhi, India - As the 18th BRICS Summit kicks off, Russian President Vladimir Putin has lauded the growing cooperation among BRICS nations, pointing to their increasing economic power on a global scale. Speaking through Petr Sizov, the Press Secretary of the Russian Embassy in India, Putin conveyed optimism about future deliberations and the deepening ties among member countries, which include India, China, and Russia.

In his remarks at the BRICS Business Forum meeting, President Putin made a pointed comparison between the economic contributions of BRICS countries and the G7 nations. He noted that BRICS nations have contributed over 40% to the world's GDP in the past five years, surpassed by the G7's 29%.

The discussions between PM Narendra Modi and President Putin focused on strengthening trade and cooperation in key areas such as infrastructure, energy, technology, and defense under the Programme for Economic Cooperation 2030. This dialogue follows the recent SCO Summit in Bishkek, showcasing the leaders' commitment to fostering greater synergy within the BRICS framework.