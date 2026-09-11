Eddie Dunbar's Daring Vuelta Triumph

Irishman Eddie Dunbar staged a thrilling late charge to clinch victory during Stage 19 of the Vuelta a Espana, overtaking frontrunner Santiago Buitrago with just 500 meters to go.

The event, marked by a demanding 210.8-kilometer course from Velez-Malaga to Estepona, saw Spanish rider Enric Mas retain his lead atop the general classification rankings.

Dunbar's success was accompanied by a strong performance from his Pinarello Q36.5 teammate, Thomas Gloag, who finished in third place. The race moves into its penultimate stage on Saturday with a 186.8 km mountainous route from La Calahorra to Collado del Alguacil, where Mas holds a strong lead over his closest competitor Primoz Roglic.