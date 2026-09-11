Eddie Dunbar's Daring Vuelta Triumph
Irish cyclist Eddie Dunbar claimed an impressive victory during Stage 19 of the Vuelta a Espana, surpassing leading climber Santiago Buitrago in the final stretch. Enric Mas maintained his lead in the general classification, while Dunbar's teammate Thomas Gloag secured third place in the challenging 210.8km route.
Irishman Eddie Dunbar staged a thrilling late charge to clinch victory during Stage 19 of the Vuelta a Espana, overtaking frontrunner Santiago Buitrago with just 500 meters to go.
The event, marked by a demanding 210.8-kilometer course from Velez-Malaga to Estepona, saw Spanish rider Enric Mas retain his lead atop the general classification rankings.
Dunbar's success was accompanied by a strong performance from his Pinarello Q36.5 teammate, Thomas Gloag, who finished in third place. The race moves into its penultimate stage on Saturday with a 186.8 km mountainous route from La Calahorra to Collado del Alguacil, where Mas holds a strong lead over his closest competitor Primoz Roglic.