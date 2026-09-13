Trump's AI Vision: Guardrails Amidst Global Competition

On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump addressed growing concerns about artificial intelligence (AI), emphasizing the importance of the United States maintaining its leadership in the field. He pointed out that while there are "very negative forces" driving narratives about AI, such concerns may be overstated.

Trump remarked that the U.S. leads China in AI sophistication and insisted on sustaining this dominance. His comments came after researchers from Anthropic warned of possible existential threats from advancing AI technology. Despite this, Trump's administration has shown significant support for AI development.

Contrasting opinions exist within the sector; the Pentagon has raised alarms, while leaders like Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei suggest a measured approach to development. Meanwhile, former Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon advocates for international cooperation to prevent a dangerous technological race with China.