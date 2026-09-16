U.S.-China AI Talks: Bridging Shared Risks

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced plans to discuss shared risks with China in AI technology during a meeting set for the weekend. The discussions aim to address concerns over bifurcation and include both open and closed model discussions, ahead of a potential meeting between President Trump and President Xi Jinping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 23:24 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 23:24 IST
U.S.-China AI Talks: Bridging Shared Risks
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U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has expressed the United States' readiness to engage with China in discussions on shared AI risks. These upcoming talks are scheduled for the weekend, Axios reported citing a statement from Bessent.

Bessent emphasized that the U.S. leads in AI innovation and is keen on negotiating solutions to prevent bifurcation in AI systems between the two nations. Discussions are anticipated to address both open and closed AI model frameworks.

The dialogue precedes a potential meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping next week, marking a significant diplomatic effort in international tech collaborations.

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