Missing emails on Yahoo mail? Company gives update about activity during downtime

Devdiscourse News Desk New Delhi
Updated: 05-09-2019 22:57 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

Yahoo has said that most of its services are now back online and it is working restore other Yahoo services as well. Several users have also reported that Yahoo is working now. But many still have questions about missing emails on Yahoo mail (received during the period that services were not working).

Yahoo was facing outages in various parts of the world from over 6 hours and frustrated users were tweeting about it from all over the world.

The American web services provider has now confirmed that most of the services by Yahoo, inluding Yahoo mail, are working now.

People are now questioning about the missing emails on their Yahoo mail account and if the emails received during the 6-hour period will eventually come through.

Yahoo has not yet responded about the questions about missing emails yet.

UPDATE: The American web services provider has said that the missing emails on Yahoo mail (sent during downtime) will be received one the servers "catch up."

