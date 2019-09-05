International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Apple says cryptocurrency has 'long-term potential'

Apple has just entered the finance market with its Apple Card and that may just be the beginning of it.

ANI California
Updated: 05-09-2019 23:19 IST
Apple says cryptocurrency has 'long-term potential'

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Apple has just entered the finance market with its Apple Card and that may just be the beginning of it.

At a recent private CNN event, Apple Pay's Jennifer Bailey said that the company is looking at the cryptocurrency technology which has 'interesting long-term potential', CNBC reports. If the company does work on cryptocurrency projects, it may potentially involve QR code-based systems as alternatives to credit cards.

This is the first time the company has publicly expressed its interest in the technology. However, Bailey stressed that Apple is currently focused on what consumers are using today. (ANI)

Also Read: Apple mulls 2-3 physical, an online retail store in India

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : Apple CNBC
COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019