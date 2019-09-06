Huawei FreeBuds 3 are Apple AirPods competitor with noise cancellation

At the IFA 2019, Huawei introduced its answer to the Apple AirPods with the FreeBuds 3, touted as the world's first noise-cancelling headphones with an open-fit design.

The FreeBuds 3 is equipped with Kirin A1 chip that supports the Bluetooth 5.1 standard. It promises four hours of battery life and the charging case extends the total listening time to 20 hours, The Verge reports.

The Huawei FreeBuds 3 are available in white or black. The company is yet to officially announce the price and availability of the earphones. (ANI)

