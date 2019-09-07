Nation proud of ISRO scientists: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said the entire nation stood behind scientists of the ISRO, hours after the agency announced that it had lost communication with the 'Chandrayaan-2' lander. ISRO's plan to soft-land Chandrayaan-2's Vikram module on the lunar surface did not go as per script in the early hours of Saturday, with the lander losing communication with ground stations during its final descent.

"#Chandryaan2 may have faced some challenges, but the entire nation is proud of our team of scientists at @isro who are among few special ones in the world possess the expertise and capabilities to undertake space missions of such great magnitude," the chief minister tweeted. "The orbiter continues on its journey to explore the moon and take the mission ahead," he added..

