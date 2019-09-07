International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Nation proud of ISRO scientists: Goa CM

PTI Panaji
Updated: 07-09-2019 11:04 IST
Nation proud of ISRO scientists: Goa CM

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said the entire nation stood behind scientists of the ISRO, hours after the agency announced that it had lost communication with the 'Chandrayaan-2' lander. ISRO's plan to soft-land Chandrayaan-2's Vikram module on the lunar surface did not go as per script in the early hours of Saturday, with the lander losing communication with ground stations during its final descent.

"#Chandryaan2 may have faced some challenges, but the entire nation is proud of our team of scientists at @isro who are among few special ones in the world possess the expertise and capabilities to undertake space missions of such great magnitude," the chief minister tweeted. "The orbiter continues on its journey to explore the moon and take the mission ahead," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019