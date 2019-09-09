Sampark toota hai, Sankalp nahi: Delhi govt school students to ISRO

"Sampark toota hai, Sankalp nahi" (contact is lost, not the resolve) is the message that Delhi government school students have for scientists at ISRO who were working on Chandrayaan-2 mission. Students from various Delhi government schools on Monday participated in interactive sessions on Chandrayaan 2 and made colourful placards expressing solidarity with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists.

Contact with Chandrayaan-2's lander Vikram, which encases the rover, Pragyan, was lost in the early hours of September 7, when it was just 2.1 km above the lunar surface and seconds before touchdown. According to ISRO officials, efforts are underway to see whether communication can be re-established with the lander but chances of that could be bleak with full system functionality a prerequisite to restoring contact

"Our Delhi govt school students have a message for @isro scientists - India is proud of you. The story of ISRO's valiant effort to reach the moon has inspired an entire generation of children," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also shared pictures of children raising colourful placards in Delhi government schools on Monday, expressing solidarity and support for the Indian space agency after it lost contact with the lander Vikram.

"ISRO has inspired so many Delhi govt school students to become astronauts and astrophysicists. They were tracking the #Chandrayaan2 mission very closely. Sharing some heartwarming pictures of some @isro fans in govt schools," he said. Several placards and banners were seen in pictures, including those reading 'Delhi is with ISRO, Delhi is proud of ISRO', 'We, the students of Delhi government schools are proud of ISRO', 'We may have lost contact (with the lander), but we have not lost our resolve'.

"The students have tracked the whole journey of Chandrayaan enthusiastically. They dream of becoming astronauts and reaching ISRO and NASA, and it was the students who came up with the idea of organizing a support drive for ISRO. They came up with the powerful quote, 'Sampark toota hai, Sankalp nahi'. We are happy we could take up their request and facilitate the activity today, which encourages them to dream big," Manu Gulati, a Delhi government school teacher said. Many government schools held interactive sessions with the students in the morning assemblies to aware the students about Chandrayan-2.

