Science News Roundup: Japan resupply mission to space station delayed by launch pad fire; India's moon mission locates landing craft

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Japan resupply mission to space station delayed by launch pad fire

Japan said it halted a resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday because of a launch pad fire that grounded the rocket. A fire at the base of the of the launch pad Japan's Tanegashima island broke out near a vent designed to carry engine exhaust away from the heavy-lift H2B rocket, according to a press release from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), which is conducting the mission on behalf of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

India's moon mission locates landing craft, no communication yet

India has located the spacecraft it was trying to land on the moon but has not been able to establish communication with it yet, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Tuesday. The lander was making a "soft" or controlled landing near the South Pole of the moon on Saturday when it lost contact with ground control in the final stage of the descent.

Also Read: Yahoo Japan to end ivory sales - sources

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)