Facebook Messenger down: Many users take to Twitter to vent out about outage

Facebook Messenger is down and users have taken to Twitter once again to vent out their anger.

Devdiscourse News Desk New Delhi
Updated: 12-09-2019 20:02 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pexels

Facebook Messenger seems to be down on Thursday for many users in different parts of the world. Down detector has confirmed problems at Facebook Messenger but the social media giant is yet to comment on the issues.

Apart from Down Detector, Twitter is also flooded with tweets about "Facebook Messenger down" as users vent out their anger. The recent outage has left many users confused. Facebook Messenger is used by millions of people and is one of the most popular chatting apps. Messenger is a very handy app and offers internet-based voice calls, video calls and much more.

Facebook and its other platforms have recently been facing many problems. Instagram, Whatsapp, and Facebook Messenger were down various times in recent months. In March, Facebook was down for the longest period of 14 hours in recent years.

