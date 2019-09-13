International Development News
Apple will now offer 'grace period' for lapsed payments of App Store subscriptions

If you have subscribed to paid Apple apps, the company will now offer a grace period in case of lapsed payments.

ANI California
Updated: 13-09-2019 22:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As TechCrunch reports, developers will have the option to offer the 'grace period' for auto-renewable subscriptions, allowing Apple more time to collect payment on the developer's behalf.

The offer is useful when payments have lapsed over expired credit cards, change in address, an update of the billing zip, and other billing issues. The new option will be opt-in on the developer's part. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

