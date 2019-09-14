Mi Band 4 India launch delay: Can it outperform the competition?

Xiaomi's latest fitness band offering has been highly successful in various countries over the world but a huge market is yet to taste it. Mi Band 4 India launch is scheduled for September 17, more than 3 months after its launch in China.

Even though loyal fans are keenly waiting for its launch, competitors like Honor Band 5 and some other brands including Xiaomi's own subbrand Huami have already reaped in many potential customers of Mi Band 4.

Honor Band 5 vs Mi Band 4

Comparing it with Honor Band 5, both the bands go head-to-head in most cases but there are a few minor differences. Honor Band 5 offers the same AMOLED display as Mi Band 4. Honor's biggest USP over the fourth generation of Mi Band is blood oxygen detection.

Mi Band 4, however, has a bigger battery compared to Honor Band 5. Aesthetics of the Xiaomi's fitness band also seem more appealing to many people but that's a personal choice in the end.

Talking about the looks, Mi Band 4 straps are easily and cheaply available in the market and can give the band a fresh new look.

What will Mi Band 4 bring to the table?

Pricing is where the game can change. Honor Band 4 was launched last year in India at Rs 2,599 with a color display and a ton of other features but Mi Band 3 outperformed it even with a smaller, black and white display. The reason was price, Mi Band 3 was priced at Rs 1,999 and in the Indian market that is a very important factor.

Facing tough competition from Honor and even Samsung's Fit E Band which is available at Rs 2,490, Xiaomi might price the band between Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,200 while Honor Band 5 is expected to be priced between Rs 2,400 to Rs 2,700, which can be 20-30 percent pricier than Mi Band 4.