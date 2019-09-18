ECoR implements e-office system

In its bid to go paperless, the East Coast Railway on Wednesday implemented the e-office system which will be a part of the National e-governance programme of the government, an official said. This e-office system will be a great platform towards paperless working of day to day activities and to bring transparency and efficiency in office functioning. The system will also promote the green initiative, said ECoR general manager, V Bhusan after inaugurating the NIC e-office system at the headquarters here.

E-Office is a cloud-enabled software developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC) that is being deployed/hosted from RailTel Tier III certified data Centres at Secunderabad and Gurgaon. It is based on the Central Secretariat Manual of e- Office Procedure (CSMeOP). The product is built as single reusable system by bringing together independent functions and systems under a single framework to enhance transparency, increase accountability and transform the government work culture and ethics, an official said.

Currently, four modules like File Management System (e-File), Knowledge Management System (KMS), Collaboration and Management Services (CAMS) and Personnel Information Management System (PIMS), will be the part of the e-office system. The benefit of this system will be visible once the system is fully put to use and the manual file system is stopped, he said.

This will continue to be a tool to foster improved reliability, efficiency and productivity and will benefit railway employees. E-Office will help enhance data security and integrity and promote innovation by releasing staff energy and time from unproductive process and procedures, the official said..

