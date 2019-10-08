Amazon unveils all-new Fire HD 10 with 10.1-inch FHD display for USD 149.99

E-commerce giant Amazon has unveiled the next generation of its largest tablet, the Fire HD 10, with a faster processor, longer battery life with new faster charging and ample storage.

The all-new Fire HD 10 is available for pre-order in four color options: Plum, Twilight Blue, Black and White, and two memory configurations- 2GB+32GB at USD 149.99 and 2GB+64GB storage variant priced at USD 189.99 and will be released on October 30. The cases of the all-new tablet are also available for purchase at USD 39.99 in Plum, Twilight Blue, Charcoal Black, Sandstone White, and Sage color options.

The all-new Fire HD 10 sports a 10.1-inch Full HD 1080p display with 1920 x 1200-pixels resolution at 224 ppi with IPS technology and advanced polarizing filter, fully laminated panel. The device is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.0 GHz coupled with 2 GB RAM and 32GB / 64 GB onboard storage which is further expandable up to 512 GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The Fire 10 HD is equipped with a 2-megapixel camera on the front as well as on the back which supports 720p HD video recording. The device incorporates an in-built microphone, A2DP compatible dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos technology for immersive and high-quality sound.

The next-generation tablet comes with a long battery life that offers up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching a video, and listening to music and fully charges in approximately 4 hours using the USB-C cable and 9W power adapter and nearly 3 hours with 15W power adapter and Type C to C cable. Connectivity options include Dual-band WiFi (802.11ac), Bluetooth, 3.5 mm stereo jack and USB-C port.

Image Credit: Amazon

In addition, the Fire HD 10 also comes with an Alexa Hands-Free Mode on/off toggle to protect user privacy and Picture-in-Picture viewing that enables users to watch their favorite videos from Prime Video, Twitch, Netflix, STARZ, and more, while also browsing the web or performing any other task, simultaneously.

Alongside the Fire HD 10, Amazon also announced new Kindle Kids Edition, Fire HD 10 Kids Edition, and FreeTime and FreeTime Unlimited on Fire TV devices. The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition, the next generation of Amazon's largest and fastest kids' tablet is available for pre-order in 2GB+32GB memory configuration for USD 199.99 while the new Kindle Kids Edition is available for USD 109.99. The FreeTime on Fire TV is available on Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen) and Fire TV Stick 4K, as well as first and second-generation Fire TVs and will soon come to select Fire TV Edition smart TVs.

Image Credit: Amazon