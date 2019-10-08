International Development News
Instagram gets Dark Mode for iOS 13 and Android 10

Scrolling endlessly through the night on Instagram will be less stressful for your eyes as the Dark Mode is now supported on the app.

Updated: 08-10-2019 23:42 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Apple added system-wide dark mode in iOS 13 while Google offered it in Android 10. Now, Instagram is offering a dark mode in its app for both operating systems, Engadget reports.

For instance, if you have enabled dark mode on your device, Instagram will auto-switch to a black background with white text. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

