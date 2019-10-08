Instagram gets Dark Mode for iOS 13 and Android 10

Scrolling endlessly through the night on Instagram will be less stressful for your eyes as the Dark Mode is now supported on the app.

Apple added system-wide dark mode in iOS 13 while Google offered it in Android 10. Now, Instagram is offering a dark mode in its app for both operating systems, Engadget reports.

For instance, if you have enabled dark mode on your device, Instagram will auto-switch to a black background with white text. (ANI)

Also Read: Apple iPhone 11 Pro is sturdier, stress test reveals

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)