Tech key to winning, India shouldn't shy away from realigning structures for enhancing national security: Doval

Technology is key to winning in geopolitics and India should not shy away from revisiting basics and realigning its structures in line with emerging realities for enhancing national security, NSA Ajit Doval said on Tuesday while stressing on the need for defence modernisation. In an address at a DRDO conclave, the NSA lamented that India had been a runner-up when it came to defence technology. He observed that the country's security vulnerabilities "are much greater today" and are going to be "even more greater in the times to come".

The National Security Adviser said the armies that were better equipped always called the shots and decided the destiny of mankind. "They were always the one which had higher technologies. India's own historical experience on this has been sad, we were the runner-up. There is no trophy for the runner up," he said.

"Either you're better than your adversaries or you're not there at all. In modern world, technology and money are two things which will influence geopolitics. Who'll win will depend upon who has preponderance over their adversaries on these two. Of the two, technology is more important," he said. He said that India should asses expertise available with all centres of excellence ISRO, CSIR, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and the private sector, and see how these can be collectively used to develop core technologies for national security.

"India needs to enhance its capabilities for technology absorption not only in the laboratories but also in production of systems," Doval said. The NSA said niche technologies need to be need based and affordable and that identifying them should be done in consultation with stakeholders.

He said constant adaptation and change is progress and therefore the country should not be shy to revisit basics and realign our structures in line with emerging realities. "Technology is going to remain at the forefront... And, for a strong and secure country, the role of the DRDO is going to be of great importance. And, if you succeed, we will remain invincible. So, the scientific community has to play a lead role," Doval said.

He pitched for revisiting the fundamentals and said, "just because something has been done for too long, it does no validate it being right". "Moreover, it might have been right when it was thought of, but probably it required change. And, all progress is change. So, don't be shy of changing the system, procedures, process," he said.

Doval concluded his talk by giving example of young scientists like Alan Turing and other data scientists or code breakers who made the difference between victory and defeat during the wars. DRDO scientists were as important as these scientists and can make a big difference in crucial situations, he said.

