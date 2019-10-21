Science News Roundup: China's next commercial rockets to make test flights in 2020, 2021

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

China's next commercial rockets to make test flights in 2020, 2021: Xinhua

China will launch test flights for the next two space rockets in its Smart Dragon series meant for commercial use in 2020 and 2021, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday, as an expected boom in satellite deployment gathers pace. The release of the flight schedule by China Rocket Co, a unit of state-owned China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp, comes two months after the firm's first reusable rocket, the 23-tonne Smart Dragon-1, delivered three satellites into orbit.

