Alexa, Google Home approved apps allow eavesdropping on users

Apps approved by Amazon and Google for their voice-controlled smart devices could allow spying on users, according to a security report.

ANI California
Updated: 21-10-2019 22:12 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The smart speaker voice apps called Skills for Alexa and Actions on Google Home contain vulnerabilities that can be abused to listen in on users or voice-phish their passwords, Security Research Labs (SRLabs) notes in its official blog.

The researchers found two possible hacking scenarios that allow a hacker to phish for sensitive information and eavesdrop on users, turning the assistants into 'Smart Spies'. The security loopholes have been disclosed to Amazon and Google. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

