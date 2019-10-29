Samsung, IBM launch platform to improve first responders' safety

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is partnering with International Business Machines Corp to help improve the work environments for police officers, fire fighters and other first responders, the companies said on Tuesday.

IBM's cloud will work with Samsung Galaxy devices to track the health vitals of a worker to determine if that person needs help.

The platform, which enterprises can customize per their needs, is currently at pilot stage and is being tested by multiple police forces, the companies said.

Also Read: Piramal Enterprises to raise Rs 5,400 cr

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)