MIUI 11 Global Stable update pushed for Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A

After executing the first phase of MIUI 11 rollout for Mi and Redmi smartphones, Xiaomi has begun releasing the update for the second phase of smartphones that include Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 5, to name a few.

The MIUI 11 Global Stable update is being pushed for random users, with the complete roll-out to take place later if the update is found stable enough, the company said on its community page. As mentioned on the Mi Forums, the latest Xiaomi smartphones to receive the update are Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi 5, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A.

The Redmi 6 update with version MIUI 11.0.1.0.PCGMIXM weighs 508MB in size while the Redmi 6A with version MIUI 11.0.4.0.PCBMIXM weighs around 517MB.

Image Credit: Mi Community

Other devices to join the queue include:

Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi 5A

Redmi Note 4

Redmi Y1

Redmi Y1 Lite

Redmi Y2

Redmi 4

Mi MIX 2

Mi Max 2

The MIUI 11, the latest version of the Xiaomi's user interface is based on Android 9 Pie and offers a host of new features including Dark Mode, always-on display, dynamic clocks, video wallpapers, powerful gestures, Mi Work, PC-level document viewer, floating calculator, emergency SOS, and health tracking features.

Image Credit: Mi Community

Not just this, the new interface also brings powerful gaming tools and cool sound effects for an immersive gaming experience. The Gaming toolbox 2.0 allows users to switch between networks, block messages, use quick replies and answer calls in the background without switching the window or interrupting the gaming session.

The MIUI 11 also introduces 'Mint Keyboard' that supports English along with 25 other Indian languages. It also brings real-time emoji suggestion feature, word predictions, and transliteration feature for Indic languages.

Image Credit: Mi Community

If you haven't received the update yet, check it manually by visiting Settings > About phone > System update