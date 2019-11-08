International Development News
Development News Edition

MIUI 11 Global Stable update pushed for Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A

MIUI 11 Global Stable update pushed for Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A
Image Credit: Mi Community

After executing the first phase of MIUI 11 rollout for Mi and Redmi smartphones, Xiaomi has begun releasing the update for the second phase of smartphones that include Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 5, to name a few.

The MIUI 11 Global Stable update is being pushed for random users, with the complete roll-out to take place later if the update is found stable enough, the company said on its community page. As mentioned on the Mi Forums, the latest Xiaomi smartphones to receive the update are Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi 5, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A.

The Redmi 6 update with version MIUI 11.0.1.0.PCGMIXM weighs 508MB in size while the Redmi 6A with version MIUI 11.0.4.0.PCBMIXM weighs around 517MB.

Image Credit: Mi Community

Other devices to join the queue include:

  • Redmi Note 5 Pro
  • Redmi 5A
  • Redmi Note 4
  • Redmi Y1
  • Redmi Y1 Lite
  • Redmi Y2
  • Redmi 4
  • Mi MIX 2
  • Mi Max 2

The MIUI 11, the latest version of the Xiaomi's user interface is based on Android 9 Pie and offers a host of new features including Dark Mode, always-on display, dynamic clocks, video wallpapers, powerful gestures, Mi Work, PC-level document viewer, floating calculator, emergency SOS, and health tracking features.

Image Credit: Mi Community

Not just this, the new interface also brings powerful gaming tools and cool sound effects for an immersive gaming experience. The Gaming toolbox 2.0 allows users to switch between networks, block messages, use quick replies and answer calls in the background without switching the window or interrupting the gaming session.

The MIUI 11 also introduces 'Mint Keyboard' that supports English along with 25 other Indian languages. It also brings real-time emoji suggestion feature, word predictions, and transliteration feature for Indic languages.

Image Credit: Mi Community

If you haven't received the update yet, check it manually by visiting Settings > About phone > System update

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

China says killing of Islamic State leader is progress, much work remains

The United States killing of Islamic States leader is important progress, but the world should not rest on its laurels in the fight against terrorism, Chinas special envoy to the Middle East said on Friday. China has long worried about ethn...

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S.-China trade war keeps markets on their toes

Uncertainty about the fate of the trade negotiations between the United States and China kept markets on their toes on Friday, with European stocks benchmarks mimicking their Asian peers and retreating from the previous sessions highs.Overn...

North Korean defectors decry South's expulsion of two fishermen

South Koreas expulsion of two North Korean fishermen set a bad precedent that has spread fears in the North Korean defector community and could lend legitimacy to its widely criticized judicial system, defectors and activists said on Friday...

UPDATE 5-Iran quake kills at least six, injures 300 - TV

A strong earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck northwestern Iran on Friday, killing at least six people and injuring more than 300, according to Iranian state media.The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.8 quake struck at 217 a.m. 224...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019