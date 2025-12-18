Palaniswami Criticizes DMK's Minority Policies Amidst Christmas Celebration

At a Christmas celebration, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami sharply criticized the ruling DMK, labeling them as deceptive in their approach to minority communities.

Palaniswami accused the DMK of masquerading as protectors of minorities to retain power, likening them to a 'wolf in sheep's clothing.' He emphasized AIADMK's dedication to constitutional secularism and vowed continued protection for minority rights, following the legacy of party icons.

The AIADMK leader further condemned the DMK's dismantling of AIADMK-initiated welfare programs, calling on voters to recognize the ruling party's inconsistencies and reject them at elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)