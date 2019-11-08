PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 update arrives with new character, weapon, TDM map and more

Tencent has rolled out the latest 0.15.5 update for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, aka PUBG Mobile. The new update that introduces Royale Pass Season 10 requires approximately 0.21 GB of storage space on Android and 0.24 GB of storage space on iOS.

The new update can be downloaded via the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store between November 8th and 14th. After installing the new version, players will get 20 silver coins, 2,000 BP, and a blue glider trail as a reward.

Themed "The Fury of the Wasteland", the new season brings improved UI for Royale Pass and a host of new features such as the MP5-K weapon, M249 skin, Ruins Team Deathmatch Mode Map, new character and much more.

Ruins TDM Map

With the latest update, PUBG Mobile has introduced a new TDM-exclusive map, named Ruins. Hidden in a rainforest with dense vegetation and winding paths, the mysterious ancient ruins will be characterized by random locations.

New weapon MP5K

The new version also brings an MP5K portable submachine gun that is exclusive to the Vikendi and has a high rate of fire at 900 RPM and outstanding anti-recoil capabilities. The SMG has a base damage of 33 and can be equipped with all attachments including Tactical Stock, Mags, Attachments, Scopes, Foregrips, and Laser Sights.

New vehicle Zima

The PUBG Mobile version 0.15.5 introduces a new Vikendi-exclusive vehicle named Zima that replaces the UAZ. The vehicle is more challenging to operate than other vehicles but more resistant to damage and can be used for alternate strategies.

Companion System

The new version introduces a companion system called "The Falcon". Players will also get more Companion Shards in the Shop or from the Royale Pass to get the Falcon, Falcon Avatar, Companion Food, and other items.

New character Sara

A new vehicle engineer has been introduced with the new update. She is capable to reduce the damage taken by vehicles when she is driving or riding in a vehicle in EVO Modes.

Changed Arcade mode availability

With the PUBG Mobile version 0.15.5 update, the Mini-Zone will be taken down temporarily while the Quick Match will be available 24 x 7. Sniper Training will now be available on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday whereas the War mode will be available on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturdays, and Sunday.

Furthermore, the update also includes: