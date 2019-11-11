Samsung Galaxy S11 series tipped to feature punch-hole display; 108MP rear camera

South Korean technology giant Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S11 lineup early next year, most probably by March 2020. Months ahead of the official unveiling, rumors and leaks regarding the new lineup have already started making rounds on the social media.

According to popular tipster Evan Blass, the Samsung Galaxy lineup will ditch traditional S10e-style flat panels and will feature a curved-edge screen and come in three display variants. The Galaxy S11e will sport a 6.2-inch or 6.4-inch display while the regular Galaxy S11 will feature a 6.7-inch display. Both models will offer LTE and 5G connectivity.

The largest display variant, dubbed Galaxy S11+, will feature a 6.9-inch display and will offer only 5G connectivity option, unlike both LTE and 5G in smaller variants.

Image Credit: Weibo

Other leaks suggest that the Galaxy S11 family will come with a punch-hole design display similar to the Galaxy Note 10+. The series' display is expected to support industry-leading 120Hz high refresh rate and at least one of the model, most probably the Galaxy S11, will feature an aspect ratio of 20:9

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy S11 series is expected to feature a 108-megapixel Isocell Bright HMX camera sensor, which was recently seen in the Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro aka the Mi Note 10, along with a 5X periscope optical zoom lens. The rear camera setup in the new lineup is rumored to incorporate an ultra-wide lens, super-wide-angle lens, a telephoto lens, and a depth sensor.

Image Credit: Weibo

If leaks and rumors are to go by, a total of five models will be launched under the new line-up. As per another tipster, Ishan Agarwal, the Galaxy S11e will be offered in Blue, Grey, and Pink color options while the standard S11 will come in Blue, Grey, and Black color options.

The Galaxy S11e may be equipped with a 4,000mAh battery while the S11+ could house a massive 5,000mAh battery, according to Ice Universe.