International Development News
Development News Edition

Revamped Motorola Razr arrives with 6.2-inch Flex View display, eSIM card support

Priced around USD 1500 for the lone Noir Black color option, the Motorola Razr (2019) will be available for pre-booking from December 26 via Verizon Wireless in the US and will go on sale on January 9, 2020.

Revamped Motorola Razr arrives with 6.2-inch Flex View display, eSIM card support
The Motorola Razr is loaded with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset along with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. Image Credit: Motorola

Lenovo-owned Motorola Mobility unveiled today the much-hyped Motorola Razr 2019 flip phone with a sleek design that comfortably fits in a palm (unfolded) or pocket (when folded). The reimagined Razr is very different from other foldable phones currently available in the market including the Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X, both in terms of design and price.

Priced around USD 1500 for the lone Noir Black color option, the Motorola Razr (2019) will be available for pre-booking from December 26 via Verizon Wireless in the US and will go on sale on January 9, 2020. As far as global availability is concerned, the device will soon be available in select European markets, LatAm, and Asian markets including India where the company has already started a registration page for the device.

The Motorola Razr (2019) boasts a 6.2-inch Flex View foldable pOLED main display with 2142 x 876-pixels resolution and aspect ratio of 21:9 while the 2.7-inch gOLED external display (Quick View display) comes with an aspect ratio of 4:3 and 600 x 800-pixels resolution. The device is splash-proof with water-resistant nanocoating.

When unfolded the device measures 72 x 172 x 6.9mm and 72 x 94 x 14mm in the folded state. Ditching the physical sim card slot, the Motorola Razr adds support for eSIM cards and other connectivity options include 4G LTE; WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac; Bluetooth v5.0; NFC, and GPS. The iconic Razr chin features speakers, USB Type-C port and fingerprint sensor.

The Motorola Razr is loaded with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset along with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage and runs on Android 9 Pie. The device packs a 2,510 mAh all-day battery with 15W TurboPower charging support.

On the optics front, the all-new Motorola Razr features a 16-megapixel rear camera with f/1.7 aperture and dual-LED flash. Additional camera features include Spot Color mode, Night Vision mode, Cinemagraph Mode, Portrait Mode, Electric image stabilization (EIS), Dual Pixel autofocus (AF), Laser AF and Color CorrelatedTemperature (CCT). On the front, the Motorola Razr (2019) features a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture, Auto Smile Capture, Shot Optimization and more features.

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Spike Lee to direct hip-hop adaptation of 'Romeo & Juliet'

Filmmaker Spike Lee has found his next project and is all set to direct Prince of Cats. Lee who last directed the Oscar-nominated 2018 film BlacKkKlansman will helm the upcoming feature adapted from a graphic novel written and illustrated b...

UPDATE 2-China paper says Hong Kong curfew tweet withdrawn due to insufficient information

An influential state-backed Chinese newspaper on Thursday withdrew a tweet saying the Hong Kong government was expected to announce a weekend curfew, after its editor said there was not sufficient information to back up the report.Chinas Gl...

UPDATE 3-Islamic Jihad, Israel halt hostilities in Gaza, 34 Palestinians dead

Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad and Israel halted hostilities across the Gaza Strip border on Thursday following Egyptian- and U.N.-mediated efforts to end the worst surge in fighting in months. Islamic Jihad said a truce went into...

Very few world class bowlers in Test cricket now: Tendulkar

A dearth of quality pace bowlers has all but put an end to the iconic duels which once added to the charm of Test cricket, said the iconic Sachin Tendulkar, who is worried about the traditional formats health. A Sunil Gavaskar vs Andy Rober...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019