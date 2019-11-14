Revamped Motorola Razr arrives with 6.2-inch Flex View display, eSIM card support

Lenovo-owned Motorola Mobility unveiled today the much-hyped Motorola Razr 2019 flip phone with a sleek design that comfortably fits in a palm (unfolded) or pocket (when folded). The reimagined Razr is very different from other foldable phones currently available in the market including the Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X, both in terms of design and price.

Priced around USD 1500 for the lone Noir Black color option, the Motorola Razr (2019) will be available for pre-booking from December 26 via Verizon Wireless in the US and will go on sale on January 9, 2020. As far as global availability is concerned, the device will soon be available in select European markets, LatAm, and Asian markets including India where the company has already started a registration page for the device.

The Motorola Razr (2019) boasts a 6.2-inch Flex View foldable pOLED main display with 2142 x 876-pixels resolution and aspect ratio of 21:9 while the 2.7-inch gOLED external display (Quick View display) comes with an aspect ratio of 4:3 and 600 x 800-pixels resolution. The device is splash-proof with water-resistant nanocoating.

When unfolded the device measures 72 x 172 x 6.9mm and 72 x 94 x 14mm in the folded state. Ditching the physical sim card slot, the Motorola Razr adds support for eSIM cards and other connectivity options include 4G LTE; WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac; Bluetooth v5.0; NFC, and GPS. The iconic Razr chin features speakers, USB Type-C port and fingerprint sensor.

The Motorola Razr is loaded with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset along with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage and runs on Android 9 Pie. The device packs a 2,510 mAh all-day battery with 15W TurboPower charging support.

On the optics front, the all-new Motorola Razr features a 16-megapixel rear camera with f/1.7 aperture and dual-LED flash. Additional camera features include Spot Color mode, Night Vision mode, Cinemagraph Mode, Portrait Mode, Electric image stabilization (EIS), Dual Pixel autofocus (AF), Laser AF and Color CorrelatedTemperature (CCT). On the front, the Motorola Razr (2019) features a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture, Auto Smile Capture, Shot Optimization and more features.